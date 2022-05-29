Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

SOFIA/HAWC+ 214 micron polarimetric observations of the Galactic Center

Presentation #115.03 in the session The Milky Way: Galactic Center and Outflows.

by Natalie Butterfield, David Chuss, Jordan Guerra Aguilera, Mark Morris, C. Dowell, and Matthew Hankins
We present SOFIA/HAWC+ 214 micron polarimetric observations of magnetized dust emission in the Galactic Center. These observations cover a 30’ x 30’ area centered around Sgr B2 with an angular resolution of 19”. We will discuss the results from these observations and show polarization maps of the magnetized dust emission towards several well-known sources in the Galactic Center that are included within this survey area.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
