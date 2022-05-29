Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Searches for Continuous Gravitational Waves from the Low-Mass X-Ray Binary Scorpius X-1 in aLIGO O3 data

Presentation #116.04 in the session Stellar Encounters in Globular Clusters and Compact Binaries.

by Jared Wofford
The low mass X-ray binary Scorpius X-1 is a promising source of continuous gravitational wave emission. Its high X-ray luminosity indicates a large rate of accretion, which may power gravitational wave (GW) emission. The challenges of searching for a GW signal are due to the unknown signal frequency, the effects of spin-wandering, and the residual uncertainties in orbital parameters. A search for Scorpius X-1’s GW signal was carried out in Advanced LIGO (aLIGO) O3 data using a hidden Markov model (HMM), specially made to account for spin-wandering, and a model-based cross-correlation method (CrossCorr). I will summarize these search methods’ efforts in aLIGO O3 data.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
