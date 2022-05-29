Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Radio emission from the magnetically active M Dwarf UV Ceti from 1 GHz to 105 GHz

Presentation #118.03 in the session Magnetic Activity, High Energy Radiation, and Variability.

by Kathryn Plant and Gregg Hallinan
UV Ceti is a magnetically active M dwarf flare star well-characterized in past optical, X ray, and microwave observations. Its radio emission includes flares, as well as pulsed electron cyclotron maser emission, and quiescent nonthermal coronal emission with no solar analog. We present a detection of UV Ceti at 90-105 GHz with ALMA and compare to 1-40 GHz observations with the VLA. We will discuss probable mechanisms for UV Ceti’s microwave to millimeter emission, placing it in the context of coronal and auroral emission processes, both of which have been observed for UV Ceti.

