Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Preliminary Results of the SISTINE-2 Sounding Rocket Observation of our Stellar Neighbor Procyon A

Presentation #118.04 in the session Magnetic Activity, High Energy Radiation, and Variability.

by Fernando Cruz Aguirre, Kevin France, Nicholas Nell, Nicholas Kruczek, Stefan Ulrich, P. C. Hinton, Patrick Behr, and Matthew Bridges
Published onJun 29, 2022
Preliminary Results of the SISTINE-2 Sounding Rocket Observation of our Stellar Neighbor Procyon A

On November 8th 2021, Procyon A was observed on the second flight of the Suborbital Imaging Spectrograph for Transition-region Irradiance from Nearby Exoplanet host stars (SISTINE-2) sounding rocket payload. SISTINE-2 successfully obtained the far ultraviolet (FUV; 1010 – 1270 and 1300 – 1565 Å) spectrum of Procyon A, making the first simultaneous observation of several key FUV emission features (O VI; 1032/1038 Å, Lyα; 1215 Å, N V; 1238/1243 Å, and C IV; 1548/1551 Å) on an F-type star. SISTINE was designed to investigate the high energy radiation environment around exoplanet host stars, or representative stars such as Procyon A. The nearby (3.51 pc) F5 IV-V star Procyon A is approaching the end of its life on the main sequence; we observed this star to measure the radiation environment around an evolving star. Some emission features, such as Lyα and C IV, drive photochemistry in exoplanetary atmospheres, while others, such as O VI and N V, serve as proxies to the difficult to observe extreme ultraviolet stellar emission. The SISTINE instrument consists of an f/14 Cassegrain telescope which feeds a ~2.1x magnifying FUV imaging spectrograph. In support of future NASA missions, SISTINE serves as a test bed for multiple UV hardware technologies such as enhanced LiF (eLiF) protective optical coatings, protective AlF3 optical overcoating applied using atomic layer deposition (ALD), and a large format (113 × 42 mm) microchannel plate (MCP) detector with ALD processed borosilicate plates. These enabling technologies combine to achieve an FUV instrument with four reflective optics and a peak effective area of ~100 cm2. We present the preliminary science results of the flight data, and discuss the future assembly of a full high energy spectral energy distribution (SED) of Procyon A through the use of archival data.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with