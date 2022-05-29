Early chemical enrichment of dwarf galaxies in star-by-star cosmological simulations

High-resolution spectroscopic measurements made by upcoming ELTs of extremely low-metallicity stars seen in local faint and ultra-faint dwarf galaxies promise to shed light on the chemical signatures of the first generations of cosmic star formation. However, existing computational models must make simplifying assumptions about star formation and metal mixing in order to compare observation to theory. Thus, understanding the spatial and temporal distribution of the enrichment probability from different stellar feedback mechanisms in our models will help us to interpret the complex abundance scatter we observe in dwarf galaxies today, and potentially the origins of extremely metal poor stars in the Milky Way. As a step toward this goal, we introduce the new Æos simulations, a set of high-resolution star-by-star cosmological hydrodynamics simulations that trace detailed, multi-channel stellar feedback and enrichment using initial conditions drawn from the Skinner and Wise (2020) simulations.