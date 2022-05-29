Spectroscopic Survey of Rare Ultra-Massive Galaxies at z > 4

A major outstanding question in galaxy evolution lies in the mechanisms behind the rapid formation and subsequent quenching of massive galaxies at early epochs. Recently, the Massive Ancient Galaxies At z > 3 NEar-infrared (MAGAZ3NE) survey spectroscopically confirmed the existence of rare ultra-massive galaxies (UMGs, M * > 1011 M ⊙ ) at 3 < z < 4. These studies suggest that a significant fraction of UMGs experienced a period of bursty star formation followed by rapid quenching between 4 < z < 5, motivating the need for spectroscopic observation and analysis of UMGs at this crucial epoch. Using wide-field, multi-band imaging in the XMM-VIDEO and COSMOS UltraVISTA fields, we identified a sample of candidate UMGs with z phot > 4 for spectroscopic follow-up with Keck/LRIS. We will present the initial results of this survey, focusing on the spectroscopic confirmation and characterization of this rare galaxy population just ~1.4 Gyr after the Big Bang. Our results offer a new insight into the formation histories of the most massive galaxies and will provide valuable constraints for theoretical galaxy evolution models.