Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Stellar Initial Mass Function in the Center of MASSIVE Early-Type Galaxies

Presentation #123.04 in the session Evolution of Galaxies II.

by Meng Gu
The stellar initial mass function (IMF) is a fundamental property in the measurements of stellar masses and galaxy star formation histories. I will present the stellar IMF in the center of nearby massive galaxies in the MASSIVE survey based on high quality Magellan/LDSS-3 long-slit spectroscopy and detailed stellar synthesis modeling. I will focus on the relations among stellar IMF, global galaxy properties, and stellar populations, and discuss the interesting implications of the physical processes driving the global stellar IMF variation.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
