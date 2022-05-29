Gas Kinematics & Star Formation Rates of E+A Galaxy Candidates in and around the Coma Cluster

We present a survey of gas kinematics and star formation rates of 101 E+A galaxy candidates in the Coma Cluster (Abell 1656) utilizing data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS DR17). E+A galaxies are post-starburst galaxies that have recently undergone complete quenching of their star formation and now lie in the “green valley” transition zone between blue and red galaxies, making them a valuable source for studying the evolution of galaxies. Outward from NGC 4874 and NGC 4889, the two central dominant galaxies of the Coma Cluster, we conducted a search of E+A galaxy candidates of all galaxies with SDSS DR17 spectra and mapped every candidate within a 5-degree radius. In addition, we also identified 25 galaxies whose spectra matched the general criteria of an E+A galaxy, but contain strong Balmer emission lines. Of our galaxies, 29 were observed with the SDSS-IV MaNGA integral field survey. Utilizing the python package in Marvin version 2.7.3, we analyzed those MaNGA data to calculate dust corrected luminosity and then each galaxy’s star formation rates and ionized gas velocities as a function of position. Our goal is to determine whether ram pressure stripping has affected these galaxies. We are conducting a search of HST observations in the Coma Cluster using the Hubble Legacy Archive to find further visual proof of ram pressure stripping.