Optical Counterparts to X-ray Sources in Nearby Starburst Galaxies

We present 50 high mass X-ray binary (HMXB) candidates with luminosities down to 7e35 erg/s, in six nearby starburst galaxies, based on 14 observations from the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. We measure count rates, luminosities, and X-ray colors for each source using the CIAO tools wavdetect and srcflux. We compare the locations of the HMXB candidates with a catalog of optically selected star clusters based on observations from the Hubble Space Telescope. We identified ~30 candidate donor stars to the X-ray binaries, the majority of which have ages between 10 and 100 Myr.