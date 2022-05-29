Spectral Energy Distributions in Three Deep-Drilling Fields of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time: Source Classification and Galaxy Properties

W-CDF-S, ELAIS-S1, and XMM-LSS will be three Deep-Drilling Fields (DDFs) of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), but their extensive multi-wavelength data have not been fully utilized as done in the COSMOS field, another LSST DDF. To prepare for future science, we fit source spectral energy distributions (SEDs) from X-ray to far-infrared in these three fields mainly to derive galaxy stellar masses and star-formation rates. We use CIGALE v2022.0, a code that has been regularly developed and evaluated, to do the SED fitting. Our catalog includes 0.8 million sources covering 4.9 deg2 in W-CDF-S, 0.8 million sources covering 3.4 deg2 in ELAIS-S1, and 1.2 million sources covering 4.9 deg2 in XMM-LSS. Besides fitting normal galaxies, we also select candidates that may host active galactic nuclei or are experiencing recent star-formation variations and use models specifically designed for these sources to fit their SEDs; this increases the utility of our catalog for various projects in the future. We calibrate our measurements by comparison with those in well-studied smaller regions and briefly discuss the implications of our results. We also perform detailed tests of the completeness and purity of SED-selected AGNs. Our data can be retrieved from a public website.