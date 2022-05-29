A neo-Laplacian logarithmic potential describes with good accuracy the Milky Way rotation curve

Four hundred years ago Kepler analyzed the observational data collected by Tycho Brahe and obtained Kepler’s laws describing steady-state orbits. To explain those laws, Newton proposed an inverse square radial force of gravity. At the dawn of 19th century Laplace formulated a field theory for gravity based on the homogeneous Laplace equation which is the steady-state solution of the classical wave equation (CWE). One hundred years later, Einstein developed his general relativity theory (GRT), which in the limit of weak gravitational field becomes Newtonian gravity. In this work, the gravitational potential is described by one of the time-independent solutions for a novel non-homogeneous Laplace equation, which contains two forms of a new logarithmic potential that is consistent with the observed existence of regions of decreasing and increasing galactic tangential speed. Only three parameters are required to represent a given section of a rotation curve with standard errors lower than other alternative methods, as illustrated here with the usual Milky Way rotation curve, merged with the more recent data from Gaia DR2.