The Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS) a Probe mission concept

The Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS) is a Probe mission concept that was studied in the NASA/GSFC design lab and submitted to the Astro2020 Decadal Survey. It will extend and enhance the science of high angular resolution X-ray imaging and spectroscopy, established by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, into the next decade. AXIS will have ~1” angular resolution over a large 24’ diameter field of view and an order of magnitude more collecting area than Chandra in the 0.3-12 keV band.

These capabilities enable major advances in Astro2020 priority science areas, including: (1) discovering the origin and growth of the first supermassive black holes in the Universe above z>6 [Astro2020 Science Question D-Q3, B-Q4]; (2) discovering the endpoints of stellar evolution and what powers the diversity of explosive phenomena through fast follow-up of transient and multi-messenger events [Astro2020 B-Q2]; (3) determining AGN and starburst feedback in galaxies and galaxy clusters through direct imaging of winds and interaction of jets and via spatially resolved imaging of galaxies at high-z [Astro2020 D-Q2. D-Q3], to name just a few. With a launch anticipated in the early 2030s, AXIS benefits from natural synergies with JWST, the ELTs, Rubin, ALMA, Roman and Athena.

AXIS utilizes breakthroughs in the construction of lightweight X-ray optics from mono-crystalline silicon blocks, and developments in the fabrication of large format, small pixel, high readout rate detectors, allowing a robust and cost effective design. The AXIS team welcomes input and feedback from the community in preparation for the submission of a mission proposal in early 2023, as recently announced by NASA.