Accelerating Space Astrophysics with the SpaceX Starship

No comments here
Presentation #127.09 in the session New Mission Concepts.
The advent of the SpaceX Starship super-heavy launcher will revolutionize access to space. The large increase in launch mass and volume of Starship at no increase in cost opens up new mission design opportunities that could accelerate the schedule of future astrophysics missions. This talk is intended to begin a discussion about the potential of Starship for enhancing and accelerating the NASA Astrophysics program across all wavelengths and messengers.