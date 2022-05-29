Swift-BAT blazars and their jets through cosmic time

Accreting supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies are sometimes capable of powering extreme relativistic jets. When pointed close to our line of sight, these are called blazars. The jet’s peculiar orientation makes these monsters shine as bright as a hundred trillion Suns and enables us to find them at the dawn of time, when the universe was barely 1-2 billion years old. Finding more such sources and understanding their evolution is key to set robust constraints on the evolution of jets and supermassive black holes through cosmic time. The all-sky Swift-BAT instrument has enabled us to find the farthest and most luminous of these objects at hard X-rays. Using the latest 105 months BAT catalog, we were able to derive the most up-to-date blazar X-ray luminosity function, and to understand how this source class evolves through cosmic time. In this talk, I will present the most recent results on the evolution of the most powerful persistent objects in the universe, and highlight the prospect for MeV blazars science in view of a future all-sky MeV mission.