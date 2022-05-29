The PHANGS-HST Survey: Star Clusters and Associations across 38 Nearby Galaxies

The PHANGS program is building a unique dataset to enable the multi-phase, multi-scale study of star formation across the nearby spiral galaxy population. This effort has been enabled by large survey programs with ALMA, VLT/MUSE, and HST. Here, we provide a first look at the ensemble properties of star clusters and associations in the 38 galaxies observed by PHANGS-HST, with special focus on the most massive young star clusters and the environments which have enabled their formation. We describe the PHANGS-HST star cluster and multi-scale association catalogs to be publicly released. These catalogs provide essential context for the revolutionary study of dust enshrouded stellar populations that JWST will soon bring, and we conclude by providing a preview of the NIRCAM and MIRI imaging to be obtained by PHANGS-JWST in Cycle 1.