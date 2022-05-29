Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Long Rising Type II Supernovae in the Zwicky Transient Facility Census of the Local Universe

Presentation #131.03 in the session Supernovae I.

by Tawny Sit, Mansi Kasliwal, Anastasios Tzanidakis, Kishalay De, and ZTF Collaboration
SN 1987A was an unusual hydrogen-rich core-collapse supernova originating from a blue supergiant star. Similar blue supergiant explosions remain a small family of events, and are broadly characterized by their long rises to peak. The Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) Census of the Local Universe (CLU) experiment aims to construct a spectroscopically complete sample of transients occurring in galaxies from the CLU galaxy catalog. We identify eleven long-rising SNe II candidates from the volume-limited CLU experiment in ZTF-I, and one additional SN II from the volume-luminosity limited CLU experiment in ZTF-II. Of these twelve candidates, four have well-sampled light curves showing a rise over at least 40 days. We present photometric and spectroscopic data of these four long-rising type II SNe with the most well-observed rising light curves: ZTF18aazxlmy, ZTF18ablhrpz, ZTF18abytyif, and ZTF21abtephz. Their light curves, spectra, and host galaxy properties are all generally consistent with the previously observed properties of other 1987A-like supernovae. Using the ZTF-I CLU sample, we estimate the volumetric rate of these events within z=0.05.

