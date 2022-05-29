Predictions of supernovae shock emergence for wide-field x-ray surveys

Large-field surveys such as the Vera Rubin Observatory Large Scale Space and Time survey provide an excellent opportunity to track and observe transient events very early in their evolution. The nature of these ground based observations, however, are not amenable to the wavelengths most relevant to understanding the physics behind these transients. Instead, a large-field X-Ray instrument with UV follow up capabilities would provide an ideal combination for making first-hour/first-day observations of these transients. Time series observations are crucial to understanding the driving physics, especially in the very early part of the explosion where shock interactions are present. Several proposed models for Core Collapse Supernovae CCSN involve making use of these shock interactions as an energy source for early time luminosity. These observations would provide an excellent source of information on the stellar constraints, such as radius, outer layer asymmetries, circumstellar medium properties, etc. There are a number of potential forthcoming missions for which this information would be critical, as it is important to have quantitative estimates of the potential targets that fall into these categories of transients. This poster demonstrates the results found using a IDL and Python based simulation tool developed for simulating Supernovae for wide-filed x-ray surveys.