Constraining Exoplanet Composition Abundance with Combined Transit and Radial Velocity Demographics

Presentation #132.06 in the session Extrasolar Planets: Populations I.

by Steve Bryson, Michelle Kunimoto, and Joseph Murphy
The relationship between exoplanet mass and radius is an important input for planet formation and evolution studies. The existence of a range of masses where rocky, water-rich, and volatile-rich planets can have similar masses but differing radii makes the mass-radius relationship complicated. The relatively small number of planets with both measured mass via radial velocities (RVs) and measured radius via transits limits our understanding of the mass-radius relationship in this mass range.

An important feature of a mass-radius relation is the relative proportion of planets categorized by composition, for example rocky and volatile as in Otegi [1]. This proportion can be difficult to determine when planets in different categories have similar masses but different radii. We present a new method of constraining that relative proportion combining independent RV and transit data. We jointly analyze the well-characterized HARPS+CORALIE and CKS RV surveys combined with the Kepler transit survey for planets with mass between 2 and 50 MEarth and periods between 2 and 200 days. By not requiring that planets have both measured masses and radii, this data provides a large sample size with which we can perform demographic analysis. We investigate the rocky vs. volatile categories in the Otegi mass-radius relation [1], and generalize to several composition categories such as rocky, rock + H2 envelope, water-rich, and volatile-rich. We extend the inference methods described in [2] by using likelihood-based methods that allow model comparison. We find that simple abundance power laws in mass and period are sufficient to replicate the complex period-radius structure near the radius valley. Similar to [2], we find that, in the mass range where rocky and volatile-rich planets overlap (~5 to ~25 MEarth), about 60% of the planets can be considered rocky or rocky with a significant Hydrogen envelope. We discuss how that proportion varies with planet mass and radius, which informs the characterization of planets for which only radius is known.

[1] J. F. Otegi, F. Bouchy and R. Helled 2020, Astronomy & Astrophysics 634, A43

[2] M Kunimoto and S Bryson 2021, The Astronomical Journal 161 (2), 69

