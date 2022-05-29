Laboratory Studies of Ammonium Salts

Ammonium (NH 4 +) salts have been detected by the instruments onboard ESA’s Rosetta spacecraft in the dust ejected from comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. Estimates of the ammonium abundances in the dust indicate that they make up a significant fraction (as much as 50% by mass) of the cometary dust particles. Measurements of the gases in the coma made by the ROSINA mass spectrometer indicated that the dissociation of these salts contributed to the observed abundances of ammonia (NH 3 ), hydrogen cyanide (HCN), and cyanide radical CN. Although a contribution from ammonium cyanide (NH 4 CN) was unclear, cyanamide (NH 2 CN) was detected and considered to be a potential solid tracer of this species.

Besides in the surface ice and the coma gas of comet 67P, ammonium has been detected in other parts of the solar system, such as on the surfaces of Ceres and on Charon. As-yet-unidentified infrared features in the spectra of dense interstellar clouds suggest that NH 4 + may be even present in interstellar ice and dust.