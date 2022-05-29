The Chandra Strong Lens Sample: Radial density of AGN in strong lensing selected galaxy clusters

A small fraction of all galaxy clusters are strong lensing; it remains unclear what physical properties are responsible for creating efficient strong lensing clusters. One way to study why these few strong lensing galaxy clusters are different than the majority of clusters is to compare active galactic nuclei (AGN) populations inside strong lensing galaxy clusters with those inside non-strong lensing clusters. We compiled lists of X-ray point sources in Chandra ACIS-I observations of 19 strong lensing galaxy clusters. These raw X-ray images were manually reprocessed with optimal background filtering and the latest calibrations including finding Good Time Intervals by filtering flares from the light curves. Using the final processed data we modeled the background, point source population, and cluster emission. We used the processed images to construct a catalog of point sources with aperture corrected 0.7-7keV fluxes for all sources detected. The point sources were cross-matched with catalogs from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey and other published optical imaging and spectroscopy to create value-added point source catalogs including optical photometry and redshifts. We used the final point source catalogs to measure the projected radial density of X-ray AGN in our strong lensing cluster sample, providing a new measurement to compare and contrast the properties of strong lensing clusters against general (mass-selected) cluster samples.