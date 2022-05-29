MARS: A New Maximum Entropy-Regularized Strong Lensing Mass Reconstruction Method

Free-form strong-lensing (SL) mass reconstructions typically suffer from overfitting, which manifest itself as artificial small-scale fluctuations. We present a new free-form MAximum entropy ReconStruction (MARS) method. The MARS algorithm enables us to achieve excellent convergence in source positions (~0.001 arcsec) while minimizing spurious small-scale fluctuations from overfitting. After verifying the performance of our algorithm using the publicly available synthetic SL data, we apply MARS to A1689, which has been a subject of many SL studies. The resulting mass profile of A1689 is well-described by a Navarro-Frank-White (NFW) profile at r<200 kpc and we find no evidence that A1689 is over-concentrated.