Forecasting galaxy cluster SZ spectro-imaging with Superconducting On-chip Fourier Transform Spectrometers

Superconducting On-chip Fourier Transform Spectrometers (SOFTS) use thin-film superconductors to attain GHz resolution broad-band ultra-compact all-electronic interferometers on-chip. This allows for spectroscopy per imaging pixel, in a kilopixel submillimeter focal plane. To understand the science reach of such an instrument, we develop a Markov Chain Monte Carlo based computational framework to study how well SOFTS devices can measure astrophysical/cosmological signals and foregrounds from spectral information. Multiple simulations and analyses are performed for a range of galaxy clusters with varying kinematic and thermal properties. High amounts of spectral channels and ability for broadband sub(mm) spectro-imaging allow SOFTS devices to disentangle and accurately measure the kinematic (kSZ) and thermal (kSZ) components of Sunyaev-Zeldovich distortions and their respective relativistic corrections. Measurements of kSZ effects are particularly difficult due to their high degeneracy with the CMB, but their observation is important to understand the internal motions of the intra-cluster medium (ICM). These measurements could prove valuable to understanding detailed physics of structure formation.