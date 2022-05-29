Studying Stellar Populations in Redshift z~1.6 Cluster Galaxies with Hubble Spectroscopy

We use deep slitless spectroscopy covering 0.85-1.7 micron from the Hubble Space Telescope (G102 and G141 grisms) to study the stellar populations in quiescent galaxies in a high density environment (a proto-cluster) at z~1.6, and we compare their properties to similar galaxies in the field. Our sample consists of massive quiescent galaxies (logM*/M ⊙ > 10.7) selected based on their rest-frame U-V and V-J colors using data from a z~1.6 cluster (ClG J0218.3-0510, Papovich et al. 2010) and from the field using data from the CANDLES Lyman-α Emission at Reionization, CLEAR, survey (Estrada-Carpenter et al. 2019, 2020). We model the HST grism data and broad-band photometry using methods described in Estrada-Carptenter et al. 2020 with the Grism Reduction and Line Analysis software (Grizli). Our stellar population fits will include measurements of properties like metallicity, dust, age, formation redshift, and flexible star-formation history. Our results will constrain what (if any) effects environment has on the star/chemical formation histories of massive galaxies.

This work is supported in part by the National Science Foundation through grant AST 1614668.