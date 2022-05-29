Surface Brightness Fluctuation Distances: It’s a SNAP!

We observed 67 early-type galaxies within 40-80 Mpc using the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) WFC3/IR camera in the F110W filter. We were able to get enough signal-to-noise in a single HST orbit to measure the surface brightness fluctuation (SBF) distances to our survey galaxies to 5% accuracy out to 80 Mpc. By using the SNAP observing strategy we have been able to obtain good coverage of the Perseus-Pisces and the Pavo-Indus filaments. We are currently measuring SBF distances to determine peculiar velocities, which will then yield information on the orbits of our target galaxies and their masses for inclusion in the Cosmicflows database (Kourkchi et al. 2020, ApJ, 902, 145). SBF distances can also be used to calculate the Hubble constant with results comparable in accuracy to those found using Cepheids+SNIa.