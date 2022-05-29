Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Disks in Nearby Young Stellar Associations Found Via Citizen Science and Virtual Reality

Presentation #140.02 in the session Circumstellar Disks — iPoster Session.

by Marc Kuchner, Susan Higashio, Steven Silverberg, Matthew Brandt, Thomas Grubb, Jonathan Gagne, John Debes, Joshua Schlieder, John Wisniewski, Stewart Slocum, Alissa Bans, Shambo Bhattacharjee, Joseph Biggs, Milton Bosch, Tadeas Cernohous, Katharina Doll, Hugo Durantini Luca, Alexander Enachioaie, Phillip Griffith Sr., Joshua Hamilton, Michiharu Hyogo, Dawoon Jung, Lily Lau Wan Wah, Fernanda Pineiro, Jonathan Holden, Art Piipuu, Lisa Stiller, and Disk Detective Collaboration
The Disk Detective citizen science project recently released a catalog of disk candidates found by visual inspection of images from NASA’s Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission and other surveys. We applied this new catalog of well-vetted disk candidates to search for new members of nearby young stellar associations (including young moving groups) using virtual reality (VR). We examined the AB Doradus, Argus, Beta Pictoris, Carina, Columba, Octans-Near, Tucana-Horologium, and TW Hya young stellar associations by displaying them in VR together with other nearby stars, color coded based on Disk Detective classifications. This approach allows us to propose twelve new members of young stellar associations, and re-assign six other stars. Many of these new members occupy a mass regime where stellar isochrones are degenerate, explaining why previous searches have missed them. Seven of the new members have infrared excesses, and one appears to be an extreme debris disk.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
