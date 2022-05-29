Utilizing Spectral Energy Distributions to Classify Circumstellar Shells

Asymptotic Giant Branch stars can harbor different types of masers depending on properties of their circumstellar environments. Thicker shells tend to produce OH masers while thinner shells can produce SiO masers. IRAS Low-Resolution Spectra (LRS) are helpful tools for classifying circumstellar shells and determining the thickness, as well as other properties, of the shells. However, unlike multi-waveband infrared photometry, there are not very many available LRS, certainly not enough of them to classify sources across the entire sky. This project aims to take sources from a 2019 VLA OH Maser survey and utilize the shapes of their near to mid-infrared Spectral Energy Distributions to classify the shells, rather than use their LRS.