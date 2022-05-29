One-dimensional Lyman-α forest power spectrum estimate from eBOSS

Analysis of the Lyman-α forest has proven to be a highly powerful tool in new physics. With measurements sensitive to small and large scales, it is able to provide insight on dark matter, investigate clustering properties of the universe, and constrain various cosmological constants. With quasar spectra taken from the extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (eBOSS) and its predecessor BOSS, as part of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Data Release 16, we provide a measurement of the 1D Lyα forest power spectrum using the quadratic maximum likelihood estimator. Of the 210,005 quasars catalogued by eBOSS, we apply a selection criteria to ultimately utilize the 108,346 spectra with the highest signal-to-noise ratios. Our measurement includes redshift bins ranging from z=2 to 3.8 and scales ranging from k=0.00025 to 0.011 s km-1, and aligns with previous power spectrum measurements.