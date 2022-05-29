Gaseous Halos of Galaxies near QSOs

We present a study of associations between galaxies and absorption systems proximate to low redshift QSOs in the footprint of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey using spectra from the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope. Proximate galaxy-absorber pairs were selected using the ratio of the QSO ionization rate to the mean background ionization rate. We used two different data sets of galaxy-absorber pairs to compare the distribution of the ratio of the impact parameter to virial radius, 𝜌/𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑟, in the proximate and non-proximate regions, in order to determine the effect of the QSOs on the gaseous extents of their neighboring galaxies. We do find a significant difference of 𝜌/𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑟 median values, 2.99 in the proximate region and 4.21 in the non-proximate, indicating that QSOs do have an influence on the extent of the halos of proximate galaxies.