Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Milky Way dust extinction at spectroscopic resolution in the near-infrared

Presentation #143.02 in the session Dust — iPoster Session.

by Marjorie Decleir, Karl Gordon, Jennifer Andrews, Geoffrey Clayton, Michael Cushing, Karl Misselt, Yvonne Pendleton, John Rayner, William Vacca, and Douglas Whittet
Published onJun 29, 2022
Spectroscopic measurements of Milky Way interstellar dust extinction curves are often limited to UV and/or optical wavelength ranges. However, the near-infrared region also harbors interesting information about the properties of interstellar dust grains, such as their size distributions and composition. Nevertheless, measurements in the near-infrared are usually based on only a handful of broadband data points. In our recent study (Decleir et al., 2022, revised version submitted to ApJ), we extended the extinction curve measurements to 5 micron, using new, high signal-to-noise spectra from the IRTF/SpeX instrument for a sample of sightlines in the Milky Way. In this poster, I will present our most interesting findings, including a measurement of the average diffuse Milky Way near-infrared extinction curve, correlations between extinction parameters, the dependence of variations in the extinction on a single parameter, R(V), and the detection of water ice in some of the sightlines. I will also highlight how recent HST observations, combined with planned JWST observations will advance our understanding of interstellar dust properties in the Milky Way.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with