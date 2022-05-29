Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Using Radiative Transfer Modeling to Determine Nature of Dust Around RX Boo

Presentation #143.04 in the session Dust — iPoster Session.

by Sean Dillon and Angela Speck
Published onJun 29, 2022
Asymptotic Giant Branch (AGB) stars expel hot gases into space as they age and die. These gases condense into shells of dust particles around the star, effecting the flux measurements. Each dust mineral has different optical properties defined by their wavelength-dependent complex refractive index. We use DUSTY to generate radiative transfer models with various dust properties, allowing us to determine the nature of the dust shell. In this way, we reinvestigate the mineralogy of dust around the oxygen rich AGB star RX Boo.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
