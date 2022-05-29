Spatially Mapping Rv in Galaxies: Stellar Population Analysis of IFU Data for Dust Attenuation Law

The dust attenuation law models how the dimming of background light due to dust varies with wavelength. It has been discussed that the measurement of this relationship within the Milky Way Galaxy is not necessarily representative of all attenuation curves, both within and across galaxies. At optical wavelengths, suspected variations of attenuation curves would be largely observed in the slope, R v . The potential variation of this parameter calls into question the many astrophysical observations and measurements which currently rely on the assumed reddening correction being R v = R MW = 3.1. Studying this variation should provide a better understanding into the systematics of such procedures.

To shed light on the spatial variation of R v within galaxies, we use Stellar Population Synthesis (SPS) fitting on the localized integral field unit (IFU) spectra provided by the MaNGA survey in SDSS DR17. We discuss the effect of star formation history (SFH) parameterization on the fitted parameters, the correlation of R v to morphological features in our sample galaxies, and similarities/differences in such features across different types of galaxies.