Trailblazer: An Open Data Repository for Satellite-Streaked Images

An increasing population of commercial satellites is significantly impacting ground-based astronomical observations. To address this, we present Trailblazer, a new open data repository. The Trailblazer web portal aims to enable quantitative studies of streaks from satellites in images as the satellite population rapidly changes. Trailblazer is written in Python and Django, and allows users to upload and retrieve images affected by satellite streaks. Trailblazer stores uploaded FITS images in the cloud and saves key header information in a metadata database. Users can run queries to find satellite-streaked images by date and time, observer location, sky position, telescope, instrument, and band or filter. Images and metadata may be accessed through a RESTful API or a web query interface. To better disseminate the impact of satellite streaks on astronomy, each image also appears in a gallery for users to browse. Trailblazer is designed to be accessible to astronomers and other stakeholders to collaborate on mitigating the impact of satellite streaks, and is a cornerstone of SatHub at the new IAU Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky for Satellite Constellation Interference (CPS). Trailblazer is currently a prototype under development at github.com/dirac-institute/trailblazer.