Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Star Clusters in Interacting Dwarf Galaxies; A Study of dm1529+26

Presentation #145.01 in the session Dwarf and Irregular Galaxies — iPoster Session.

by Tehreem Hai, Sabrina Stierwalt, Kelsey Johnson, George Privon, David Patton, Mary Putman, Gurtina Besla, Nitya Kallivayalil, and Sandra Liss
We present resolved star clusters identified from high spatial resolution HST imaging of dwarf-dwarf galaxy merger dm1529+26. The HST observations span broadband optical, broadband UV, and narrowband H-alpha filters and image clusters at physical scales of approximately 8 pc. We also present our analysis of these clusters, including color-magnitude data, age and mass estimates, and mass functions for clusters in each galaxy involved in the merger. This analysis studies the role of low-mass galaxy interactions in enhancing super star cluster formation. The merger we observe provides an example of star formation in isolated and low-metallicity environments which mirrors, and thus offers important insights into, the mode and conditions of cluster formation considered to be dominant in early galaxy assembly.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
