Star Clusters in Interacting Dwarf Galaxies; A Study of dm1529+26

We present resolved star clusters identified from high spatial resolution HST imaging of dwarf-dwarf galaxy merger dm1529+26. The HST observations span broadband optical, broadband UV, and narrowband H-alpha filters and image clusters at physical scales of approximately 8 pc. We also present our analysis of these clusters, including color-magnitude data, age and mass estimates, and mass functions for clusters in each galaxy involved in the merger. This analysis studies the role of low-mass galaxy interactions in enhancing super star cluster formation. The merger we observe provides an example of star formation in isolated and low-metallicity environments which mirrors, and thus offers important insights into, the mode and conditions of cluster formation considered to be dominant in early galaxy assembly.