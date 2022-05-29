A Cosmic Where’s Waldo?: Star Formation in Low-Mass Dwarf Galaxies

We present the results of a narrow-band H⍺ imaging study of the entire sample of gas-bearing dwarf galaxies found in the Survey of HI in Extremely Low-mass Dwarfs (SHIELD). The SHIELD galaxies were selected from the Arecibo Legacy Fast ALFA (ALFALFA) blind HI survey and represent a comprehensive sample of extremely low HI mass (log(M HI ) < 7.2 M ☉ ) galaxies in the local universe. Our group has imaged the full sample of 82 SHIELD galaxies using the WIYN 0.9 m an WIYN 3.5 m telescopes. Only 56 of the 82 SHIELD galaxies are found to exhibit discernible H⍺ emission (68%). We present optical broad-band and H⍺ luminosities for the sample, and derive star-formation rates (SFRs) for the H⍺-detected objects.The median SFR for this sample of galaxies is quite low: 0.0006 M ☉ /yr.