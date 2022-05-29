ALMA ACA CO Observations in Isolated Galaxy Pairs: the Low Mass Picture

Analyses of pair galaxy interactions provide a critical picture of dynamics influencing gas and stellar buildup in low-mass, metal-poor, gas-rich environments. Previous probing of low-redshift TiNY Titans dwarf galaxy pairs (107 M ⊙ < M < 109.7 M ⊙ ; 8.0 < Z < 8.9) via the Sloan Digital Sky Survey found enhanced star formation rates with separation distances R sep < ~100 kpc. Whether this star formation is a result of an increased H 2 mass or efficiency in which the H 2 is converted to stars remains unclear. For the first time, via dust continuum and CO (2 ->1) tracers, we present ALMA Atacama Compact Array molecular gas quantities of these dwarf galaxy pair systems with close separations (6 kpc < R sep < 48 kpc). CO is detected in four galaxies, and an application of both metallicity dependent and Milky Way accepted α CO = 4.3 M ⊙ (K km s-1 pc2)-1 results in molecular gas calculations of ~108 M ⊙ . We calculate 3σ upper limits of the remaining systems to be less than 106 — 108 M ⊙ . A comparison of molecular gas and stellar formation rate to the xCOLDGASS (1011.5 M ⊙ < M < 109 M ⊙ ) data set does not identify higher H 2 nor efficiency in these dwarfs. This preliminary study thus demonstrates the feasibility of measuring H 2 reservoirs in dwarf galaxy pairs, with future studies aimed at constraining molecular gas mass at lower metallicity environments.