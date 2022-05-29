Promoting Massive Star Cluster Formation in Dwarf Galaxy Mergers

Dwarf-dwarf interactions dominate galaxy interactions at all redshifts, making this environment essential to our understanding of galaxy assembly and star formation throughout the universe. However, dwarf-dwarf interactions are only now being subject to systematic study. We explore the role of tidal interactions in triggering clumpy star formation in TiNy Titans (TNT), a survey of isolated, interacting dwarf pairs. Specifically, we present the massive star cluster populations in the low metallicity, merging TNT dwarfs as revealed by high spatial resolution optical, UV, and narrowband Halpha imaging from the Hubble Space Telescope. This mode of cluster formation was likely dominant during early galaxy assembly.