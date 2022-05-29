The SAGA Survey: A Statistical Sample of Satellite Systems around Milky Way-like Galaxies

The ongoing Satellites Around Galactic Analogs (SAGA) Survey is on track to spectroscopically identify satellite galaxies brighter than M r,o = -12.3 around a statistical sample of Milky Way (MW) analogs at d~30 Mpc. In the SAGA Stage II data release (Mao et al. 2021), we delivered results from 127 satellites around 36 MW analogs. Currently we have data in hand for 100 MW systems and are working towards the Stage III release. We have obtained more than 50 thousand galaxy redshifts, which significantly increase spectroscopic coverage for very low redshift objects in 17 < r < 20.75 around SAGA hosts, creating a unique data set that places the Local Group in a cosmological context. We find that the number and luminosities of MW satellites are consistent with being drawn from the same underlying distribution as SAGA systems. Similarly, the satellite luminosity functions and radial distributions of SAGA satellites are broadly in agreement with theoretical predictions based on cold dark matter simulations and an empirical galaxy-halo connection model. However, the majority of confirmed SAGA satellites are however star-forming, and the quenched fraction increases as satellite stellar mass and projected radius from the host galaxy decrease. Overall, the satellite quenched fraction among SAGA systems is lower than that in the Local Group.