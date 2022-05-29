Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Interpreting Spectroscopic Diagnostics of UV Line-Driven Wind Inhomogeneities in the Time Domain

Presentation #146.01 in the session Stellar Atmospheres, Winds — iPoster Session.

by Kenneth Gayley
The diagnostic effects of various types of line-driven wind inhomogeneities on P Cygni type profiles in UV resonance lines will be explored, with the goal of adding interpretive power to existing and future high-resolution UV observations with good time coverage over wind flow times. Questions to be addressed are, what are the signatures of the line deshadowing instability as opposed to variations in mass flow at the lower boundary, and what dynamical features are indicative or rotational modulation as opposed to internal dynamical timescales. Of particular interest is the impact of inhomogeneities on the average degree of absorption, and associated determinations of the total mass-loss rate.

