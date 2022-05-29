Gamma-Ray Halos of Luminous Stars

Gamma-ray halos around stars are produced through Inverse Compton scattering of the starlight by Galactic cosmic ray electrons. However, the Sun’s very extensive gamma-ray halo is still the only one yet observed. Our work attempts to detect gamma-ray emission around stars outside of our Solar System. Using almost 13 years of Fermi-LAT data, we observed 605 of the nearest, high latitude stars from the upper main sequence catalog of Zari et al. (2018). We will present the results for individual targets plus a stacked likelihood analysis. For candidate detections, we will test the significance of the expected extended emission over that of a point source. For targets under the detection threshold, we will stack the likelihood results in spectral parameter space in an attempt to constrain the cosmic ray electron population.