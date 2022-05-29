Can IceCube Detect Relativistic Image Doubling?

When a charged particle such as muon moves faster than light in the water, Cherenkov radiation is produced. This well-known phenomenon is observed by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory especially for the detection of cosmic neutrinos. But a little-known observer-dependent phenomenon known as relativistic image doubling (RID) also takes place. Here we provide different scenario results (horizontal, vertical, and oblique) to show when and how IceCube can detect this RID phenomenon with the total probability of detection for any arbitrary incidence.