Galaxies with polar structures in the SDSS Stripe 82

Astronomers have long studied a very rare class of galaxies with polar-ring structures. Using data from the deep Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) Stripe 82, we examine a sample of over 16000 galaxies for polar and tilted structures. We find more than 100 galaxies which exhibit markers of polar and tilted structures and compare this sample to the broader SDSS sample using established structural parameters. We provide manual photometric decompositions for each of the host galaxies and their polar structure components. Preliminary results suggest that some of the observed polar structures may in fact be polar disks, polar haloes, or polar bulges. Also, we find several spiral and lenticular galaxies with possible optical jets emanating from active galactic nuclei (AGN).