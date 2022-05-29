Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Most Fascinating Piece of Paper in the Universe

Presentation #200.01 in the session HAD Doggett Prize Lecture.

by William Donahue
Published onJun 29, 2022
The Most Fascinating Piece of Paper in the Universe

[No abstract provided.]

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with