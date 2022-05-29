Tik Tok on the Chemical Clocks!: Calibrating [C/N] abundance ratios using star clusters to determine stellar ages

Through the use of large-scale surveys, astronomers are able to investigate Galactic evolution, both kinematically and chemically, however determining reliable stellar ages has been elusive. Surveys that provide high resolution spectroscopy can offer chemical abundances of various elements in stellar populations of clusters. Later, these abundances can be used to further constrain stellar ages. Star clusters are a reliable age tracer, but cannot be used everywhere, so we need a method to get reliable ages for field stars. Previous work has shown that carbon and nitrogen abundances within red giant stars correlate with age. Using the Open Cluster Abundances and Mapping (OCCAM) survey, based on SDSS/APOGEE survey, to obtain stellar parameters and abundances, we were able to create a uniform empirical relationship between open cluster stellar ages and [C/N] abundances in red giant branch stars for metal-rich Galactic disk stars on the SDSS/APOGEE DR17 system. We have explored the [C/N] abundance ratio from the OCCAM DR17 sample that spans a wider range of age and metallicity than previous calibrations, including comparison to astroseismic ages from Kepler and exploration of variations between red giant and red clump/horizontal branch stars. Thus, we have further constrained stellar ages as well as explore how mixing effects between stellar populations, red clump and red giant branch stars, affect calibrations.