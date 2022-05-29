Systematically Measuring Ultra-Diffuse Galaxies (SMUDGes). V. Low Surface Brightness Satellites of L* Galaxies

We present a statistically-determined determination of the distribution of large, low surface brightness (otherwise known as ultra-diffuse galaxies, UDGs) satellites of Milky Way analogs (MWAs). Using two-point cross correlation functions between our UDG candidates drawn from the SMUDGes survey and MWAs drawn from publicly available spectroscopic catalogs, we derive distribution functions depending on the color and brightness of the UDGs. We discuss the implications of our results on estimates of satellite number counts and the properties of a more complete satellite galaxy population.