The Roman Space Telescope Science Operations Center: Overview of Software and Data Simulation Tools

The 2.4m Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will be NASA’s next flagship astrophysics mission after JWST, with launch planned for no later than July 2027 and an operational baseline of five years. Roman is a survey mission by-design, with the majority of the prime mission dedicated to three core surveys: the High Latitude Time Domain Survey, the High Latitude Wide Area Survey, and the Galactic Bulge Time Domain Survey. Approximately 25% of the observing time will be dedicated to General Astrophysics Survey observations which extend the scientific aims of the core surveys, and approximately 5% of prime mission time will be devoted to a coronagraphic technology demonstration. The Wide FieldInstrument (WFI) is the central observational engine for these surveys, with comparable sensitivity and resolution to Hubble, but with a field of view 100 times larger. The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) is the Science Operations Center (SOC) for Roman, with leadership over the mission’s scheduling, archive, and most WFI-imaging related systems (including data processing, calibration, user support). In this presentation, we highlight the resources available from the Roman SOC which can be used to enable preparatory Roman science and explore the capabilities of the WFI. This includes a point-spread function (PSF) simulator, an exposure time calculator, and an image simulator. Lastly, we will present a high-level overview of how archival Roman science will be enabled by SOC resources, including a cloud-based science platform, a database of empirical PSFs, and high-level value-added catalogs.