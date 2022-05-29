A New Examination of the High-Amplitude delta Scuti V2455 Cygni

V2455 Cyg is a pulsating delta Scuti variable star with a published frequency of 10.61520 cycles/day or a period of 0.0942045 days. We will present spectroscopic and photometric observations of V2455 Cyg to examine changes seen in this object. From spectroscopic observations obtained at the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory we find that the space velocity of V2455 Cyg has changed, but that the radial velocity changes over a pulsation cycle has stayed the same. Leading to a conclusion that the space motion of this object has changed. This change coincides with changes seen the the O-C diagram, where there is a phase shift in the data, but not a change in period.