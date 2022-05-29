Monitoring a Newly Discovered delta Scuti Variable from the ATLAS Survey

The BYU Physics & Astronomy major requires an observational astronomy class. As part of that class we have collected 57 nights of data, over 4 years, on the new discovered delta Scuti variable GSC 03685-00313. Data was obtained on two robotic telescopes with aperture sizes of 8” and 12”. The star was discovered to be a pulsating variable by the ATLAS program which looks for nearby asteroids which could impact the Earth. The ATLAS program determined a period of 0.069705 days with an amplitude of 0.150. This puts the new delta Scuti in the interesting medium amplitude range where many strange effects are seen. We will present a Fourier Decomposition of the light curves and a longer term period analysis.