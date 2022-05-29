Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Gamma Doradus Pulsations on the Directly Imaged Exoplanet Host Star 51 Eridani

Presentation #204.08 in the session Pulsating Variable Stars — iPoster Session.

by Aldo Sepulveda, Daniel Huber, Zhoujian Zhang, and Michael Liu
Published onJun 29, 2022
Gamma Doradus Pulsations on the Directly Imaged Exoplanet Host Star 51 Eridani

51 Eri is well known for hosting a directly imaged giant planet and for its membership to the β Pictoris moving group. Using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), we detect multi-periodic variability on 51 Eri which is consistent with gravity-mode pulsations of Gamma Doradus (γ Dor) stars. Using iterative sine-wave fitting, we identify significant frequencies between ~0–4 cycles/day with amplitudes ranging from ~1–2 mmag. Our results imply that previously reported variability attributed to stellar rotation is likely due to γ Dor pulsations. We conduct a preliminary mode identification of the pulsations and encourage follow up observations and modeling to constrain an independent asteroseismic age of this benchmark exoplanet system.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with