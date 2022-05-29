The Changing Lightcurve of the Double-mode RR Lyrae Variable Star V338 Boo

Lightcurve analysis of the double-mode RR Lyrae variable V338 Boo from Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) Full Frame Images (FFIs) will be presented. We find that both the fundamental and first overtone pulsation modes change in amplitude over the course of the 54 days of observations. The fundamental mode pulsation peak starts as a secondary peak in the Fourier analysis and increases by a factor of about 5 to more than 3 times larger than the first overtone mode pulsation peak. The reduction in the first overtone mode pulsation is much less dramatic, decreasing by about 40%. Interpretations and potential connections to other transient RR Lyrae phenomena, such as the Blazhko effect and pulsation mode-switching, are also discussed.