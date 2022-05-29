Examining Variability of Spectral Features of the delta Scuti star BE Lyn in the Optical and Near-Infrared

We examine spectral data on the delta Scuti star BE Lyn. This data was taken at Apache Point Observatories 3.5 meter telescope and the Dominion Astrophysical Observatories 1.2 meter telescope. These spectra cover wavelengths from 0.95-2.46 microns and 0.44-0.69 microns respectively. We present flux calibrated spectra of this object using A0 standards. We examine variability of the continuum and spectral lines and discuss how these features evolve over the pulsational period of BE Lyn.